RSS Calls for Justice Amid Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

Amid the swirling controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds intended for the Ram Mandir, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have called for unity and trust in the authorities. Indresh Kumar, a prominent RSS figure, voiced his support for General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks, emphasizing that they reflect the sentiments of millions of Indians.

Kumar urged political figures to avoid exploiting the situation for their own agendas, while expressing faith in the investigative process and government action. The Uttar Pradesh government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the claims, with the expectation that those responsible will face strict consequences.

Beyond domestic matters, Indresh Kumar also chimed in on international issues, condemning China's 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law' in Tibet. He labeled China's actions 'unconstitutional' and called for resolving the crisis through dialogue between Beijing and the Tibetan Government-in-Exile.