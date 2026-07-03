Minister Paswan Invites Industry to Join 'Reform Express' for Healthier Food Processing

Union Minister Chirag Paswan urges the food industry to contribute suggestions for reforms in food processing, emphasizing a new systemic framework. Highlighting GST regime changes, he's keen on promoting healthy eating through awareness and policy support, tackling obesity and misinformation about processed foods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:44 IST
Minister Paswan Invites Industry to Join 'Reform Express' for Healthier Food Processing
Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo-ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

On Friday, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan called on industry stakeholders to actively provide ideas to aid reform in the food processing sector. Speaking at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit, Paswan emphasized the government's commitment to systemic reforms, referring to it as a 'Reform Express' seeking to modernize antiquated systems.

Paswan pointed to the government's responsiveness to industry concerns, citing Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes. Since assuming his ministerial role, he identified GST as a priority area, with significant reforms lowering it to 5 percent or zero for most products. The minister also stressed the importance of public awareness about healthy eating habits to combat obesity.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advocacy for fitness and a 10 percent reduction in edible oil consumption, Paswan emphasized the need for proper public awareness and market availability of healthy options. He addressed misconceptions about processed foods, urging scientifically backed consumer information, and underscored the importance of differentiated dietary choices, as excessive consumption may impact health adversely.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026