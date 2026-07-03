Minister Paswan Invites Industry to Join 'Reform Express' for Healthier Food Processing

On Friday, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan called on industry stakeholders to actively provide ideas to aid reform in the food processing sector. Speaking at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit, Paswan emphasized the government's commitment to systemic reforms, referring to it as a 'Reform Express' seeking to modernize antiquated systems.

Paswan pointed to the government's responsiveness to industry concerns, citing Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes. Since assuming his ministerial role, he identified GST as a priority area, with significant reforms lowering it to 5 percent or zero for most products. The minister also stressed the importance of public awareness about healthy eating habits to combat obesity.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advocacy for fitness and a 10 percent reduction in edible oil consumption, Paswan emphasized the need for proper public awareness and market availability of healthy options. He addressed misconceptions about processed foods, urging scientifically backed consumer information, and underscored the importance of differentiated dietary choices, as excessive consumption may impact health adversely.