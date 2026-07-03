Nitin Nabin's Strategic Two-Day Tour to Jammu and Kashmir

Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, is set for a pivotal two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, marking his inaugural visit to the region since assuming his new role. The visit, scheduled for July 6 and 7, aims to bolster the party's organizational framework and enhance coordination across the Union Territory.

On the first day, Nabin will honor the legacy of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in a commemorative event at the Majestic Grand Palace in Jammu, joined by senior party figures. The day will climax with Nabin's address at a Karyakarta Sammelan-cum-public rally and an evaluation of the party's strategies during a BJP Core Group meeting.

The second day will focus on youth engagement as Nabin participates in a Yuva Samvaad program. Follow-up meetings with BJP MPs and MLAs aim to refine the party’s agenda and strengthen grassroots connections, underscoring the strategic drive to accentuate BJP's influence in Jammu and Kashmir.