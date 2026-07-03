Germany Demands Answers as China Allegedly Trains Russian Troops

Germany has requested urgent talks with China's ambassador following reports that confirm China's alleged training of Russian soldiers. The Spiegel reported this occurrence, emphasizing the potential threat to Europe's security. These allegations come in the wake of Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Requested Urgent Talks With The Chinese Ambassador Over Reports That China Is Training Russian Soldiers | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:42 IST
Germany Demands Answers as China Allegedly Trains Russian Troops
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Germany has urgently sought discussions with China's ambassador after reports surfaced regarding China's involvement in training Russian soldiers. The German foreign ministry confirmed this action on Friday, following a report by the Spiegel.

The development comes days after Reuters claimed last year China covertly trained Russian forces, allegedly with the approval of Russia's defence minister.

While the Chinese Embassy has labeled these accusations as unfounded and was unavailable for comment, a source from Germany's foreign ministry stressed that China's support for Russia's aggression is a direct threat to European security.

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