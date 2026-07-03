Germany Demands Answers as China Allegedly Trains Russian Troops

Germany Requested Urgent Talks With The Chinese Ambassador Over Reports That China Is Training Russian Soldiers

Germany has urgently sought discussions with China's ambassador after reports surfaced regarding China's involvement in training Russian soldiers. The German foreign ministry confirmed this action on Friday, following a report by the Spiegel.

The development comes days after Reuters claimed last year China covertly trained Russian forces, allegedly with the approval of Russia's defence minister.

While the Chinese Embassy has labeled these accusations as unfounded and was unavailable for comment, a source from Germany's foreign ministry stressed that China's support for Russia's aggression is a direct threat to European security.