End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey

The Body Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Lay In State In A Vast Hall In Tehran On Friday As Clerics

In Tehran, the body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid in state on Friday, as Iran commemorated its late Supreme Leader, a casualty of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

The nation embarks on a week-long series of funeral processions, highlighting the allegiance of the theocratic state amidst internal fractures.

Despite national unity proclamations, the Islamic Republic faces deep-seated challenges as a new Supreme Leader takes charge amid a backdrop of global condolences and local grief.