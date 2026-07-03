End of an Era: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body lies in state in Tehran as Iran holds a week of grand funeral processions to honor the late Supreme Leader, killed by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. The Islamic Republic showcases solidarity and reverence amidst internal turmoil, with world leaders and mourners attending the events.
In Tehran, the body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid in state on Friday, as Iran commemorated its late Supreme Leader, a casualty of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.
The nation embarks on a week-long series of funeral processions, highlighting the allegiance of the theocratic state amidst internal fractures.
Despite national unity proclamations, the Islamic Republic faces deep-seated challenges as a new Supreme Leader takes charge amid a backdrop of global condolences and local grief.
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