Ai+ Revolutionizes Flipkart GOAT Sale with Unbeatable Smartphone Deals

Ai+ Smartphone announces exciting discounts across its smartphone and AIoT range for Flipkart's GOAT Sale. Exclusive early access available for Flipkart Plus members. Highlighted offers include the Ai+ Pulse 2 at just INR 8,999, alongside discounts on the Nova Series and an array of AIoT products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:10 IST
Ai+ Revolutionizes Flipkart GOAT Sale with Unbeatable Smartphone Deals
Save big on Ai+ Smartphones and AIoT this GOAT Sale only on Flipkart | Early Access from 3rd July | Sale Opens 4th July. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to capture consumer interest, Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled appealing discounts on its smartphone and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) lineup during Flipkart's much-anticipated GOAT Sale. Scheduled for early access to Flipkart Plus subscribers on July 3, the sale opens widely on July 4.

The highlight of this promotional event is the Ai+ Pulse 2 smartphone, available at a record low price of INR 8,999. Known for its reliability and daily usability, the Pulse 2 boasts specifications such as a 6.745-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 processor, and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery.

Ai+ also offers substantial savings in its Nova Series and AIoT portfolios. Products such as NovaWatch and NovaPods are included in the sale, reflecting Ai+'s commitment to providing affordable, high-performance technology within its comprehensive ecosystem.

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