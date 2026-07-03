Ai+ Revolutionizes Flipkart GOAT Sale with Unbeatable Smartphone Deals

In a bid to capture consumer interest, Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled appealing discounts on its smartphone and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) lineup during Flipkart's much-anticipated GOAT Sale. Scheduled for early access to Flipkart Plus subscribers on July 3, the sale opens widely on July 4.

The highlight of this promotional event is the Ai+ Pulse 2 smartphone, available at a record low price of INR 8,999. Known for its reliability and daily usability, the Pulse 2 boasts specifications such as a 6.745-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc T7250 processor, and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery.

Ai+ also offers substantial savings in its Nova Series and AIoT portfolios. Products such as NovaWatch and NovaPods are included in the sale, reflecting Ai+'s commitment to providing affordable, high-performance technology within its comprehensive ecosystem.