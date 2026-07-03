BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Embarks on Strategic Tours to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is set for crucial visits to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The tours, which begin on July 4, aim to bolster party strategies for upcoming elections and enhance organizational strength by engaging with leaders, public representatives, and grassroots members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:21 IST
BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Embarks on Strategic Tours to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin is slated to embark on a two-day organizational tour to Uttar Pradesh starting July 4. His itinerary includes a series of meetings with key party leaders, office-bearers, and other public representatives. This marks Nabin's inaugural visit to the state following the establishment of the new BJP state team.

The visit is of strategic importance as it comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. During his stay, Nabin will interact with senior party members and representatives from the National Democratic Alliance and various other fields, aiming to sharpen party strategies and guide the newly restructured state unit.

Nabin's itinerary also includes a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 and 7. Notably, this will be his first visit to the Union Territory since taking office as the party's national president. Key activities include attending a commemorative event for Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and chairing important meetings to discuss political strategies and regional coordination.

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