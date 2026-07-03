Germany's Bold Economic Shift: Budget Surge in 2027

The German Draft Budget For Foresees Borrowing Of More Than Billion Billion

Germany's financial strategy is poised for a significant transformation, as the draft budget for 2027 reveals plans to borrow over €203 billion, an increase from the €196.5 billion target in April. The new budget marks a substantial rise from 2024's €50.5 billion borrowing, indicating a decisive break from past fiscal restraint.

Incorporated within a medium-term framework through 2030, the budget outlines total spending of €555.4 billion, surpassing the previously approved €543.3 billion. Investment allocations are set at €117.5 billion, fueled by a €500 billion infrastructure initiative and a defense spending rule modification.

Defence remains a significant budget focus, with allocations increasing to €109.8 billion in 2027. Additional funding for Ukraine and other security concerns brings total defense-related expenditures to €130.1 billion, underscoring Germany's heightened commitment to national and international safety.