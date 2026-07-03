England Unveils Power-Packed Squad for ODI Series Against India

England has announced a dynamic 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against India, featuring fresh faces and seasoned players. The inclusion of James Coles and Josh Tongue marks their ODI debut, with Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood strengthening the pace attack. The series kicks off on July 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:28 IST
England Unveils Power-Packed Squad for ODI Series Against India
England cricket team players (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

England has revealed its formidable 16-player squad for the imminent three-match ODI series against India, set to commence on July 14 at Edgbaston. Notable inclusions are uncapped all-rounder James Coles and fast bowler Josh Tongue, both poised to make their ODI debuts following significant performances in other formats.

The squad's pace arsenal is bolstered by the return of seasoned bowlers Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood. Skipper Harry Brook leads the team, supported by stalwarts Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran as they eye victory following a successful 2-1 series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

While key players like Zak Crawley and Brydon Carse are absent, the squad is set to face India with the first ODI at Edgbaston, followed by Cardiff and concluding at Lord's. Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently engaging in a T20I series, with their opening match affected by rain leading to a no-result.

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