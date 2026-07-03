Ireland Primed for Energetic Start in Nations Championship Opener against Australia

Ireland aims to overcome their traditional slow starts in tournaments by performing energetically against Australia in the new Nations Championship. With stand-in captain Dan Sheehan at the helm, they are set to kick off with a strong game plan inspired by their reflections on past campaigns and recent preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ireland Hope To Put Their Propensity For Slow Tournament Starts Behind Them And Hit The Ground Running Against Australia When The New Nations Championship Kicks Off On Saturday Standin Captain Dan Sheehan Insists A Good Week Of Preparation Has The Irish Wellplaced To Produce A Winning Performance Against The Wallabies In The New North Versus South Competition Thinking Back To The Six Nations | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:27 IST
Ireland Primed for Energetic Start in Nations Championship Opener against Australia
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As the new Nations Championship inaugurates on Saturday, Ireland is set to face Australia, hoping to overcome its historical slow starts in tournaments. Dan Sheehan, stepping in as captain, emphasizes the thorough preparation they've had, aiming for a robust performance against the Wallabies in this north versus south showdown.

Reflecting on past experiences, particularly their initial game mishap in the Six Nations against France, Sheehan is keen on ensuring the team hits the ground running this time. With a focus on a cohesive and energized approach, Sheehan has been fostering readiness and confidence within the squad during recent weeks.

Sheehan, who temporarily steps in for injured Caelan Doris, expressed his enjoyment in leadership, focusing on maintaining the positive momentum from the end of the Six Nations. After their match against Australia, Ireland will continue their championship quest in Australia, facing Japan in Newcastle and New Zealand in Auckland.

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