Ireland Primed for Energetic Start in Nations Championship Opener against Australia

Ireland Hope To Put Their Propensity For Slow Tournament Starts Behind Them And Hit The Ground Running Against Australia When The New Nations Championship Kicks Off On Saturday Standin Captain Dan Sheehan Insists A Good Week Of Preparation Has The Irish Wellplaced To Produce A Winning Performance Against The Wallabies In The New North Versus South Competition Thinking Back To The Six Nations

As the new Nations Championship inaugurates on Saturday, Ireland is set to face Australia, hoping to overcome its historical slow starts in tournaments. Dan Sheehan, stepping in as captain, emphasizes the thorough preparation they've had, aiming for a robust performance against the Wallabies in this north versus south showdown.

Reflecting on past experiences, particularly their initial game mishap in the Six Nations against France, Sheehan is keen on ensuring the team hits the ground running this time. With a focus on a cohesive and energized approach, Sheehan has been fostering readiness and confidence within the squad during recent weeks.

Sheehan, who temporarily steps in for injured Caelan Doris, expressed his enjoyment in leadership, focusing on maintaining the positive momentum from the end of the Six Nations. After their match against Australia, Ireland will continue their championship quest in Australia, facing Japan in Newcastle and New Zealand in Auckland.