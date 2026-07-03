Historic Wins Push Portugal and Spain into World Cup Round of 16 Clash
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Spain cruised to victory, advancing to a highly anticipated all-Iberian pre-quarterfinal encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal overcame Croatia with a dramatic 2-1 comeback, while Spain defeated Austria 3-0, setting up an intense battle between the European heavyweights.
In a series of enthralling World Cup matches, Portugal and Spain both secured their spots in the Round of 16, setting up an eagerly awaited all-Iberian clash. Portugal’s victory was particularly noteworthy, as they came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a pivotal role in the dramatic comeback.
Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal, marking a historic moment as he became the oldest goalscorer in such matches at the age of 41 years. The thrilling match also highlighted Portugal's resilience, capped by a last-minute winner from Gonçalo Ramos after a lengthy VAR review annulled Croatia's equalizer.
Meanwhile, Spain displayed dominating form, overpowering Austria 3-0, with 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal making World Cup history. This sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between Spain and Portugal in the Round of 16, promising a captivating contest as two footballing giants clash for supremacy.
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