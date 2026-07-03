ICCPL Group Reigns with Prestigious ET Now Realty Award

The ICCPL Group has fortified its status as a leading entity in public relations and communications by clinching the 'Excellence in PR & Communications' award at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. This accolade underscores the Group's robust expansion in communications, digital marketing, and strategic consulting domains.

With a publicly set target of attaining a ₹400 crore valuation by the fiscal year 2026-27, ICCPL Group has successfully transformed from a boutique PR consultancy into a diversified communications powerhouse since its inception in 2011. Currently, the Group caters to over 500 brands, executing thousands of integrated campaigns across various sectors.

In real estate, ICCPL is recognized as India's preeminent specialized PR firm, collaborating with major developers and financial institutions nationwide. Through integrated capabilities in Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Corporate Communications, ICCPL remains a crucial ally for India’s real estate communication needs, continuously setting benchmarks in the industry.