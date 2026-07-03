ICCPL Group Reigns with Prestigious ET Now Realty Award

ICCPL Group secures top honor at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026, marking a pivotal moment in its growth. With ambitions of reaching a ₹400 crore valuation, the Group continues to lead in communications across multiple industries, solidifying its position as a premier partner in India's PR sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:16 IST
ICCPL Group Reigns with Prestigious ET Now Realty Award
ICCPL Group Reinforces Leadership as One of India's Largest PR Firms; ET Now Recognition Marks Another Major Milestone. Image Credit: ANI

The ICCPL Group has fortified its status as a leading entity in public relations and communications by clinching the 'Excellence in PR & Communications' award at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. This accolade underscores the Group's robust expansion in communications, digital marketing, and strategic consulting domains.

With a publicly set target of attaining a ₹400 crore valuation by the fiscal year 2026-27, ICCPL Group has successfully transformed from a boutique PR consultancy into a diversified communications powerhouse since its inception in 2011. Currently, the Group caters to over 500 brands, executing thousands of integrated campaigns across various sectors.

In real estate, ICCPL is recognized as India's preeminent specialized PR firm, collaborating with major developers and financial institutions nationwide. Through integrated capabilities in Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and Corporate Communications, ICCPL remains a crucial ally for India’s real estate communication needs, continuously setting benchmarks in the industry.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026