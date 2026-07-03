Switzerland Ends World Cup Knockout Drought with Historic Win

In a landmark moment, Switzerland claimed a long-awaited victory in a World Cup knockout stage, defeating Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The win, secured by goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, ends the team's 72-year wait since their last such triumph in 1954.

The match in Vancouver saw an early strike by Embolo, following an impressive run and assist by Johan Manzambi, while Ndoye doubled the lead shortly into the second half. Despite Algeria's efforts to rally under Riyad Mahrez's leadership, the Swiss defence held strong, preserving their clean sheet.

Post-match, Ndoye expressed Switzerland's desire for continued progress, emphasizing this historic moment as a foundation for future achievements. The team remains focused on their upcoming clash, set to face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16, as they aim to extend this period of national jubilation.