Cossacks Called in to Restore Order Amid Russian Fuel Crisis

Russian authorities have enlisted Cossacks to maintain order at petrol stations in response to growing fuel shortages linked to Ukrainian attacks on refineries. The situation has prompted criticism from opposition lawmakers and led to the suspension of gasoline sales in some areas, exacerbating tensions ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cossacks Have Been Called In To Keep Order At Petrol Stations In A Russian Holiday Resort As Authorities Face Growing Anger Over Nationwide Fuel Shortages Following A Spate Of Ukrainian Attacks On Oil Refineries The Attacks | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:47 IST
Cossacks Called in to Restore Order Amid Russian Fuel Crisis

Cossacks have been deployed at petrol stations in a Russian resort to maintain order amid increasing unrest over nationwide fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries. The shortages have led Russia, a major oil producer, to import gasoline from distant locations such as India.

The fuel crisis has resulted in long queues at stations, drawing sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers against the government's handling of the situation. Critics point to failed lessons from previous incidents and highlight the issue as a governmental failure.

To manage tensions, the Cossacks are assisting in regulating traffic and preventing conflicts. Stricter buying limits aim to reduce wait times, even as certain regions temporarily suspend fuel sales to private motorists.

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