Meta's WhatsApp Username Feature Faces Government Scrutiny in India

Meta officials meet with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to discuss concerns over WhatsApp's proposed usernames feature, which faces privacy and impersonation issues. The government has temporarily halted the feature's rollout, awaiting Meta's detailed response and further consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:22 IST
Meta's WhatsApp Username Feature Faces Government Scrutiny in India
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, representatives from Meta convened with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India on Friday to address the government's apprehensions surrounding the rollout of WhatsApp's proposed 'usernames' feature. Sources indicate that the tech giant is required to submit a detailed response to these concerns within three days.

Earlier, the Union Government had issued a notice to Meta, urging them not to proceed with the feature's launch in India until comprehensive consultations have occurred. This action follows rising worries about privacy and security, with special emphasis on the risks of impersonation and misuse.

According to Meta, the feature aims to provide users with an optional, unique identifier beginning with '@,' enabling messaging without revealing phone numbers. However, experts have raised alarms over potential vulnerabilities, such as cybercriminals crafting deceptive usernames. The forthcoming discussions and Meta's clarification will be crucial in deciding the feature's future in India.

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