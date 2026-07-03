Electric Revolution: UK's Surge in EV Registrations

In June, British new car registrations increased by 15%, primarily driven by a significant rise in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which constituted nearly 30% of the market. This growth is attributed to rising fuel prices, government incentives, and an expanding range of affordable EV models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British New Car Registrations Rose In June From A Year Earlier | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:29 IST
Electric Revolution: UK's Surge in EV Registrations
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British new car registrations saw a notable 15% increase in June compared to the previous year, largely due to a surge in battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales, according to New AutoMotive data released on Friday.

BEVs accounted for nearly 30% of the market, marking their strongest monthly performance outside of seasonal peaks. This is attributed to higher fuel prices nudging consumers toward EVs, along with government support and a wider selection of affordable models.

Amid Europe's rising fuel costs and Britain's effort to meet zero-emission vehicle targets, carmakers are speeding up production of electric cars. However, they face challenges such as potential tariffs due to Brexit-related issues and upcoming EU trade regulations. The year-to-date BEV registrations in Britain are at 24.9%, still below the government's 33% target.

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