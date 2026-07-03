Electric Revolution: UK's Surge in EV Registrations

British new car registrations saw a notable 15% increase in June compared to the previous year, largely due to a surge in battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales, according to New AutoMotive data released on Friday.

BEVs accounted for nearly 30% of the market, marking their strongest monthly performance outside of seasonal peaks. This is attributed to higher fuel prices nudging consumers toward EVs, along with government support and a wider selection of affordable models.

Amid Europe's rising fuel costs and Britain's effort to meet zero-emission vehicle targets, carmakers are speeding up production of electric cars. However, they face challenges such as potential tariffs due to Brexit-related issues and upcoming EU trade regulations. The year-to-date BEV registrations in Britain are at 24.9%, still below the government's 33% target.