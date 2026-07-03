Jannik Sinner Advances at Wimbledon: A Dominant Display

Jannik Sinners Wimbledon Title Defence Gathered Pace On Friday As The World Number One Swept Aside American Jenson Brooksby To Enter The Fourth Round And Reinforce His Status As The Man To Beat At The All England Club Having Been Dragged Into A Fiveset Battle In His Opener And Forced To Negotiate Two Tiebreaks In The Next

In a display of dominance, Jannik Sinner eased into the fourth round of Wimbledon, decisively overcoming American Jenson Brooksby with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory on Friday. As the world number one, Sinner reinforced his position as the player to beat at the illustrious All England Club.

The Italian, who navigated a challenging five-set opener and tough tiebreaks in the subsequent round, showcased his growing comfort on the grass courts. With minimal errors and strategic play, he thwarted Brooksby's attempts to destabilize his game, clinching the opening set within 37 minutes after a pivotal break.

Despite Brooksby's efforts to alter the second set's dynamics, Sinner's agility and precision doubled his lead. Even after Brooksby broke serve in the third set, Sinner's immediate response secured his advancement. He will next face Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the last 16.