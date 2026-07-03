Xi Jinping's Military Transformation: A Surge Toward Discipline

Chinas President Xi Jinping Promoted Two Military Officers To The Rank Of General On Friday While Tapping One Of Them As The New Head Of The Militarys Top Disciplinary And Anticorruption Body

In a significant realignment of China's military hierarchy, President Xi Jinping has elevated two officers to the rank of general, reshaping the leadership landscape. On Friday, Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang ascended to the top rank in a Beijing ceremony, according to state media reports. Zhang assumes leadership of the Central Military Commission's (CMC) anti-corruption body, succeeding Zhang Shengmin.

Under Xi's administration, the military has witnessed a tightened grip against graft, leading to widespread investigation and removal of corrupt officials. This strategic crackdown has minimized the supreme military command's size, now composed predominantly of Xi and vice-chairman Zhang Shengmin. The anti-corruption drive is part of a deeper initiative to fortify the military's political allegiance and operational competence.

Experts suggest this rigorous restructuring, albeit momentarily disruptive, is aimed at fostering a more disciplined People's Liberation Army (PLA). Xi's ambitions extend beyond mere tactical readiness, envisioning a PLA capable of strategic enforcement over sensitive areas like Taiwan and the South China Sea. As the current CMC cadre approaches a potential overhaul by 2027, the implications on regional stability remain profound.