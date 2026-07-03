Canadian Midfielder Ismael Kone's Determined Journey

Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone, sidelined by a broken leg during the World Cup, remains with the squad to offer support. Despite the setback, Kone is determined to return stronger, shocked by the overwhelming support from fans all across Canada, as he embarks on his rehabilitation journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Midfielder Ismael Kone Felt Like He Had Let The Country Down As He Lay Stricken On The Pitch With A Broken Leg | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:40 IST
Canadian Midfielder Ismael Kone's Determined Journey

Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone, who suffered a broken leg during a World Cup match against Qatar, expressed feelings of having let his country down, yet he remains a steadfast presence with the national team as they prepare for their World Cup last-16 game in Houston against Morocco on Saturday.

Following an emergency surgery due to a challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo—who received a five-match suspension—Kone swiftly rejoined his teammates, pledging to return stronger than ever. "I wasn't worried about myself," Kone said, emphasizing his desire to support Canada in their quest for World Cup success.

Kone has been overwhelmed by the support from fans across the nation, buoyed by encouraging messages and reactions. Before surgery, he urged his medical team to perform with utmost care, stating, "I've worked my whole life to be a footballer, and I need to get back out there for this team."

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