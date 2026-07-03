Franco Colapinto's Rising Star: Alpine's Formula One Hopes

Argentine Driver Franco Colapinto Is Showing Signs Of Improvement After A Slow Start In Formula One And Will Stay With Renaultowned Alpine If He Is Good Enough

Argentine Formula One driver Franco Colapinto is demonstrating improvement with the Alpine team, following a challenging start. Colapinto, 23, initially joined Alpine as a reserve driver and took over from Jack Doohan. He has managed to score 16 of the team's 57 points so far this season, highlighting his potential.

Managing director Steve Nielsen highlighted Colapinto's development during a British Grand Prix news conference, emphasizing his recent strong performances in places like Miami and China. Despite an uncertain future with Alpine, his progress in closing the gap to teammate Pierre Gasly, who has a contract until 2028, is encouraging.

Alpine, which finished last in 2025, is focusing on its 2026 car with Colapinto potentially playing a key role. Nielsen noted improvements in Colapinto's race consistency, hinting at the promising signs of potentially making a mark against more seasoned racer Gasly.