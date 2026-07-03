Djokovic Eyes Record at Wimbledon After Thrilling Victory

Novak Djokovic, pursuing Roger Federer's Wimbledon record, secured a tough victory over Arthur Rinderknech. The Serb's win marked his 105th Wimbledon triumph, bringing him closer to Federer's eight-time singles crown record. Despite a setback, Djokovic showcased his renowned skills, ensuring progress to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Has Spent The Latter Half Of His Glittering Career Equalling Records Set By Former Rival Roger Federer And The Serb Was At It Again As He Notched Up Win Number At Wimbledon To Reach The Fourth Round On Friday The Yearold | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:35 IST
Djokovic Eyes Record at Wimbledon After Thrilling Victory
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, determined to surpass Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon, secured his 105th win at the tournament by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.

The 39-year-old, aiming for Federer's historic eight singles titles, overcame a challenging match where Rinderknech briefly had the upper hand in the third set.

Despite the setback, Djokovic stunned the audience with his impeccable skills, prevailing with a final score of 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4), and setting his sights on further glory.

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