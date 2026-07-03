Djokovic Eyes Record at Wimbledon After Thrilling Victory

Novak Djokovic Has Spent The Latter Half Of His Glittering Career Equalling Records Set By Former Rival Roger Federer And The Serb Was At It Again As He Notched Up Win Number At Wimbledon To Reach The Fourth Round On Friday The Yearold

Novak Djokovic, determined to surpass Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon, secured his 105th win at the tournament by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.

The 39-year-old, aiming for Federer's historic eight singles titles, overcame a challenging match where Rinderknech briefly had the upper hand in the third set.

Despite the setback, Djokovic stunned the audience with his impeccable skills, prevailing with a final score of 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4), and setting his sights on further glory.