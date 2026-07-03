Iranian Proxy Attack: Jailing of Journalists' Assailants
Two Romanian men, acting as proxies for Iran, were jailed for stabbing journalist Pouria Zeraati in London. Despite pleading not guilty, Nandito Badea and George Stana were convicted and sentenced to 8 and 12 years, respectively, for their attack on the Iran International journalist.
In a case that underscores geopolitical tensions, two Romanian men in London have been sentenced for their roles in a violent attack on a journalist working for Iran International.
Prosecutors identified the men as acting on behalf of the Iranian government, targeting Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian descent, in a stabbing incident earlier this year.
Nandito Badea and George Stana received prison terms of 8 and 12 years after their conviction in June, sparking broader concerns over press freedom and safety.