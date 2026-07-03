Iranian Proxy Attack: Jailing of Journalists' Assailants

Two Romanian Men Whom British Prosecutors Said Were Acting As Proxies For The Iranian Government Were On Friday Jailed For Stabbing A Journalist Working For A Persianlanguage Media Organisation In London Pouria Zaratifoukolaei

In a case that underscores geopolitical tensions, two Romanian men in London have been sentenced for their roles in a violent attack on a journalist working for Iran International.

Prosecutors identified the men as acting on behalf of the Iranian government, targeting Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian descent, in a stabbing incident earlier this year.

Nandito Badea and George Stana received prison terms of 8 and 12 years after their conviction in June, sparking broader concerns over press freedom and safety.