Pope Leo Champions America's Immigrant Legacy

Pope Leo commended the United States for its historical openness to immigrants in a significant address to his home country. He urged Americans to embody the ideals of freedom outlined in the Declaration of Independence, noting that the nation has been a global symbol of liberty because it welcomed immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pope Leo Praised The United States History Of Welcoming Immigrants In His First Major Address To His Home Country On Friday | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:15 IST
Pope Leo Champions America's Immigrant Legacy
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, in a poignant address, lauded the United States for its historical embrace of immigrants. Speaking via video, he encouraged Americans to honor the promises of freedom enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.

As the first U.S. pope, Leo has openly criticized former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, which he labeled as 'inhuman.'

He emphasized that 'America' has become synonymous with liberty worldwide, attributing this reputation to the nation's welcoming attitude towards immigrants over the years.

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