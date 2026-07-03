Pope Leo Champions America's Immigrant Legacy
Pope Leo commended the United States for its historical openness to immigrants in a significant address to his home country. He urged Americans to embody the ideals of freedom outlined in the Declaration of Independence, noting that the nation has been a global symbol of liberty because it welcomed immigrants.
Pope Leo, in a poignant address, lauded the United States for its historical embrace of immigrants. Speaking via video, he encouraged Americans to honor the promises of freedom enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.
As the first U.S. pope, Leo has openly criticized former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, which he labeled as 'inhuman.'
He emphasized that 'America' has become synonymous with liberty worldwide, attributing this reputation to the nation's welcoming attitude towards immigrants over the years.
ALSO READ
-
Pope Leo Urges America to Uphold Immigrant Ideals
-
South Africa's Anti-Migrant Protests: Deploying Defense for Domestic Peace
-
Taiwan's Chip Titan TSMC's Expansion: US Ambitions vs. Taiwanese Core
-
U.S. Forces Withdraw from Nigeria, Maintain Intelligence Support
-
Appeals Court Rules Against Indefinite Detention Under Trump Immigration Policy