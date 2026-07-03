McLaren Eyes Belgian Grand Prix Surge with Mercedes Engine Upgrade

Formula One Champions Mclaren Are Waiting On Mercedes Latest Engine Upgrade To Push Them Closer To The Front

Formula One powerhouse McLaren is poised for a breakthrough with the impending arrival of Mercedes' latest engine upgrade, which could propel them closer to the front of the pack as early as this month's Belgian Grand Prix, confirmed team leader Zak Brown on Friday.

Currently in third place behind Mercedes and Ferrari, McLaren, with stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, aim to close the gap. “We’ll catch up and I see us winning races this year,” asserted Brown at the British Grand Prix, underlining his confidence in McLaren's future trajectory.

As Mercedes dominates the track this season, capturing seven out of eight Grands Prix, Brown predicts that McLaren and Red Bull will also clinch wins before the year concludes. McLaren, a user of Mercedes engines, looks forward to receiving the latest version soon, a move considered critical for their strategy.