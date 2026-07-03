Petro Asks Trump to Lift Sanctions in Crucial Call

Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro Spoke With His Us Counterpart Donald Trump On Friday By Phone

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, nearing the end of his term, held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing key issues such as the eradication of coca crops, the raw material for cocaine production.

During the discussion, Petro urged Trump to lift U.S. sanctions imposed against him, to which the American president responded by pledging to 'do his best', according to a statement from the Colombian presidency.

This dialogue underscores the ongoing complexities between Colombia and the United States, particularly in navigating drug eradication efforts and diplomatic sanctions.