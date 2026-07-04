Ethanol Revolution: Solving India's Energy Woes and Boosting Agrarian Prosperity

India's ethanol program, heralded by Vikram Gulati of Toyota Kirloskar, promises to bolster energy security, enhance farmer incomes, and meet climate goals. Transitioning to E20 fuel will reduce crude import dependency and environmental impact, benefiting both the economy and agriculture sectors by utilizing surplus crops and promoting cleaner energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:20 IST
Ethanol Revolution: Solving India's Energy Woes and Boosting Agrarian Prosperity
Vikaram Gulati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is gearing up for a transformative leap in its energy sector, thanks to its ambitious ethanol program. According to Vikram Gulati, Country Head at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, ethanol will play a key role in achieving energy security, alleviating agrarian distress, and meeting climate targets. With E20 fuel set to become the norm for vehicles post-April 2023, the focus lies on dispelling consumer myths and scaling up ethanol adoption as a carbon-neutral fuel.

Gulati linked India's historical energy deficit to its heavy reliance on crude imports, resulting in economic and environmental vulnerabilities. He highlighted the recent crisis from West Asia as a wake-up call. The ethanol program gained traction in 2018 when the government harnessed it to mitigate farm distress by converting surplus sugarcane and foodgrains into ethanol, significantly boosting farmer incomes, especially in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Championing ethanol as a sustainable solution, Gulati noted its carbon neutrality, as plants absorb emitted carbon dioxide during growth cycles. He addressed misconceptions about ethanol-blended petrol, clarifying vehicle compatibility and minimal mileage reduction. Concerns on pollution from ethanol plants were dismissed, emphasizing stringent environmental standards and clean operational processes.

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