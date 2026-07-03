Compressed Bio-Gas: India’s Future in Renewable Energy

Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) is gaining traction as a crucial element in India's energy transition. Industry experts have emphasized its significance in bolstering energy security, cutting down on import dependence, and overcoming infrastructure challenges crucial for the sector's expansion. At a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) Business Head for Gas, Rahul Tandon, stressed the crucial role of domestically produced bio-gas in fortifying the nation's energy framework.

In light of recent events, Tandon highlighted the vulnerability of gas procurement processes and the government's efforts to prioritize CBG as a vital initiative. He explained, "Our gas procurement faced significant vulnerabilities. The government has been proactive in establishing CBG as a key solution that enhances our energy security by being produced locally, thus reducing reliance on imports." Tandon also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among industry, academia, regulatory bodies, and the ministry to turn CBG into a fundamental component of India's sustainable energy plan.

Meanwhile, Sachchidanand Yadav, Executive Director (CBG) at GAIL India Limited, pointed out that ensuring gas off-take stands as a major barrier for scaling up CBG production. He noted the need to build pipelines, a costly endeavor, and called for shared responsibility between CBG producers and City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities to overcome off-take challenges. Despite these hurdles, industry stakeholders are committed to expanding CBG production and infrastructure, foreseeing its crucial role in enhancing energy security, sustainable mobility, and clean energy objectives.