AfDB and Korea Deepen Partnership Ahead of KOAFEC 2026

The African Development Bank Group and its Korean partners used this year's Annual Meetings in Brazzaville to strengthen economic ties with African countries, highlighting new opportunities for cooperation in digital technology, infrastructure and private sector investment ahead of the next Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference.

Partnership Showcase Draws Strong Interest

The Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation promotional booth was jointly organised by the African Development Bank Group, South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Export-Import Bank of Korea during the Bank Group's 2026 Annual Meetings, held from 25 to 29 May in Brazzaville.

Representatives welcomed delegations from African member countries, development organisations and private sector companies, introducing them to programmes that support closer economic cooperation between Korea and Africa. The discussions focused on practical ways to build partnerships that encourage investment, technology transfer and sustainable development across the continent. Visitors explored collaboration opportunities in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, transport, energy, infrastructure development and greater private sector participation, reflecting the growing importance of technology-driven economic growth across Africa.

Seoul Conference to Focus on AI and Digital Growth

A major focus of the exhibition was the upcoming 8th KOAFEC Ministerial Conference, which will take place in Seoul from 8 to 11 September 2026 under the theme "Harnessing AI and Digital Infrastructure for Africa's Transformation." The conference is expected to bring together government leaders and development partners to discuss how artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure can support economic development across African countries. It will also introduce the 2027–2028 KOAFEC Action Plan, outlining new priorities for cooperation over the next two years. Organisers believe the meeting will strengthen collaboration in areas where Korean expertise and technology can help accelerate Africa's digital transformation while supporting innovation, infrastructure development and economic resilience.

Trust Fund Supports Development Projects Across Africa

The promotional booth also highlighted the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund, which provides financing for project preparation, technical assistance, knowledge sharing and strategic cooperation throughout Africa. Examples of projects supported by the fund demonstrated its role in advancing digital technologies, artificial intelligence, transport systems, energy development, infrastructure upgrades, capacity building and private sector initiatives.

Gauthier Bourlard, Senior Director of the African Development Bank Group's Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships Department, said KOAFEC continues to serve as an important platform for connecting Korean expertise, technology and investment with Africa's development priorities. He said the upcoming ministerial conference and the Trust Fund would further strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, infrastructure development and private sector engagement, creating new opportunities for governments, businesses and development partners.

The exhibition also helped raise awareness of investment opportunities and laid the foundation for future collaboration between African governments, the African Development Bank Group and Korean institutions as both sides prepare for the next phase of their economic partnership.