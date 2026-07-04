Trump's Tribute to Mount Rushmore's American Giants

In a show of patriotism on the eve of America's 250th Independence Day, President Donald Trump paid homage to the 'American giants' at Mount Rushmore. Addressing a fervent crowd, Trump extolled the virtues and contributions of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

He noted their pivotal roles as leaders who set benchmarks of greatness that continue to define the American spirit. Trump lauded these figures not only as historical icons but as pivotal architects of a nation that has achieved significant milestones in its relatively short history.

Emphasizing America's inventiveness, Trump detailed a litany of national achievements— from technological innovations to cultural contributions— underscoring the U.S. as an unparalleled leader on the global stage. As the nation commemorates this major milestone, Trump affirmed his commitment to safeguarding the founders' legacy.