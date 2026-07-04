Showdown at Lord's: Australia vs. England in Historic T20 World Cup Final

Australia Will Bid For A Recordextending Seventh Womens Twenty World Cup Title When They Face Archrivals England In Sundays Final At Lords

Australia will challenge England at Lord's for a record seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, with both nations unbeaten in this year's tournament. The highly anticipated final sees Australia seeking to further affirm their dominance, while England aims to win their second title and break their winless streak against Australia.

Under new captain Sophie Molineux, Australia has shown exceptional depth, highlighted by Ellyse Perry's outstanding performances, securing three player-of-the-match awards. The team’s consistency and experience in finals are seen as crucial advantages in this high-stakes encounter.

England advances to the final after a powerful semi-final victory over South Africa, driven by Danni Wyatt-Hodge's leading run tally. Despite their recent struggles against Australia, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is determined to leverage their strategic approach to finally overcome their formidable rivals.