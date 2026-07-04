Iran Mourns Ayatollah Khamenei Amidst U.S.-Israeli Tensions

Tens Of Thousands Of Iranians Thronged A Vast Outdoor Prayer Complex In Tehran On Saturday To View The Coffin Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In Tehran, tens of thousands gathered to mourn Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a historical moment for Iran amidst ongoing U.S.-Israeli hostilities. The late leader, killed in a recent strike, ruled the Islamic Republic for 37 years. His death ignites a passionate public response, symbolizing loyalty to the theocratic state.

Mourners, clad in black and enveloped in Iran's red, white, and green flags, filled the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. They carried posters of Khamenei and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran staged a significant funeral demonstration. The ceremony, filled with Shi'ite martyrdom traditions, underscores national unity amid a turbulent political landscape.

The attack, which also claimed the lives of Khamenei’s family members, exacerbates existing geopolitical tensions. As Iran seeks revenge, chants of "Death to America" echo through the crowd. Despite the public display of devotion, analysts note a diminished enthusiasm for the regime, with power dynamics shifting in favor of Iran's hardline leadership.