Workplace Harassment in Pakistan: A Growing Issue for Both Genders

A recent report unveils that both men and women in Pakistan are seeking legal intervention against workplace harassment, signaling a significant issue. Islamabad tops the list in complaints from both genders, prompting concerns over workplace safety and the effectiveness of preventive measures nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 16:04 IST
Workplace Harassment in Pakistan: A Growing Issue for Both Genders
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is grappling with an alarming trend in workplace harassment as both men and women increasingly seek legal intervention, shedding light on a significant issue that affects employees across the country. Recent official data underscores the prevalence of this problem, with 1,290 complaints filed last year.

Men accounted for nearly 40% of these cases, with Islamabad emerging as a hotspot for complaints from both genders. The situation raises critical questions about the safety measures in place at workplaces and the effectiveness of existing policies aimed at providing a safe environment for all employees.

The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) has responded by stepping up awareness campaigns, encouraging victims to report incidents rather than keeping silent, which has contributed to the high disposal rate of 1,104 cases. Under the leadership of Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Waqar, these initiatives aim to inform employees of their rights and offer them a channel for seeking justice.

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