Mourning a Martyr: Iran's Farewell to Ayatollah Khamenei

Tens Of Thousands Of Iranians Thronged A Vast Outdoor Prayer Complex In Tehran On Saturday To View The Coffin Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a profound display of grief and allegiance, thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran's vast outdoor prayer complex on Saturday to bid farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The former supreme leader was killed during the initial stages of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Draped in Iran's red, white, and green flags, mourners held posters of Khamenei and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, expressing a mix of devotion and defiance. The mass funeral processions have underscored the complex layers of Iran's political and societal fabric.

Amidst the chants of mourning and resolve, the Iranian military has vowed retribution for Khamenei's death, further escalating tensions in the region. The aftermath of the conflict has left thousands dead and has reshaped power dynamics within Iran's leadership.