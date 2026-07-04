Mourning a Martyr: Iran's Farewell to Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran is engulfed in mourning as tens of thousands flock to Tehran to pay respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike. A massive funeral procession is underway, showcasing the theocratic state's unity amid waning public support and regional tensions after the war.
In a profound display of grief and allegiance, thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran's vast outdoor prayer complex on Saturday to bid farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The former supreme leader was killed during the initial stages of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Draped in Iran's red, white, and green flags, mourners held posters of Khamenei and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, expressing a mix of devotion and defiance. The mass funeral processions have underscored the complex layers of Iran's political and societal fabric.
Amidst the chants of mourning and resolve, the Iranian military has vowed retribution for Khamenei's death, further escalating tensions in the region. The aftermath of the conflict has left thousands dead and has reshaped power dynamics within Iran's leadership.