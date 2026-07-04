ADB Approves $230 Million for Chennai Water Upgrade

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $230 million loan to modernize Chennai's water supply and sanitation network, a major investment that will improve essential services for around 4.5 million people while helping the city become more resilient to climate change.

As India's fourth-largest city and an important industrial centre, Chennai has experienced rapid growth that has placed increasing pressure on its water and sanitation infrastructure. Existing systems have struggled to keep up with rising demand, making upgrades essential to ensure reliable access to clean water and efficient wastewater management. ADB's new investment builds on its earlier support for Chennai and aligns with the Government of India's urban development initiatives, including the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and the Urban Challenge Fund.

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said the project will improve access to safe drinking water and better sanitation services while strengthening the city's ability to cope with climate-related challenges. She added that the investment is expected to improve public health, enhance residents' quality of life and create a more efficient and financially sustainable urban water system.

New Infrastructure to Boost Reliability

The project will deliver more than 170 kilometres of new water supply and sewer pipelines, expanding and strengthening the city's underground infrastructure. It will also upgrade seven water pumping stations and 38 sewer pumping stations, improving the efficiency and reliability of water distribution and wastewater management.

One of the project's most significant features is the introduction of a comprehensive ring-main water distribution system, making Chennai the first Indian city to adopt this approach across its urban water network. The closed-loop system is designed to maintain balanced water pressure throughout the city, ensuring more reliable and equitable water delivery while increasing resilience during natural disasters and other disruptions.

ADB will also support stronger management of water utility assets through performance-based contracts, helping improve operational efficiency and long-term maintenance.

Digital Technology to Improve Services and Worker Safety

The project includes a broad digital transformation of Chennai's water and sanitation services. Advanced technologies will enable real-time monitoring of the network, allowing faster identification of faults, improved operational planning and quicker responses to customer concerns.

Modern equipment will also replace hazardous manual sewer inspections, reducing health and safety risks for workers while allowing blockages to be detected and cleared more efficiently. The upgraded digital systems will prepare water distribution networks in at least two Greater Chennai zones for future expansion and additional investment.

By combining modern infrastructure with digital technology, the project is expected to create a more reliable, resilient and sustainable water system that can better serve Chennai's growing population while supporting the city's long-term urban development goals.