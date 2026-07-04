Monsoon Fury: Intense Rain and Red Alerts Across India

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted an active monsoon phase over central India, issuing red alerts in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected across various regions, including Konkan, Gujarat, and Odisha, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several states over the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 16:50 IST
Monsoon Fury: Intense Rain and Red Alerts Across India
Rain lashes in parts of Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar due to intense rainfall expected in isolated places, as a low-pressure area looms over the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

This active monsoon phase is predicted to bring isolated extremely heavy rainfall to Konkan and Gujarat from July 4 to 7, and heavy downpours in areas like Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and parts of Odisha and Saurashtra within the next week.

States like Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience scattered rains, while regions of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh will see thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph, according to IMD's forecast.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are also bracing for widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds anticipated. Meanwhile, Northeast and Southern India will experience a mix of isolated and widespread heavy rainfall in the coming days.

IMD highlights severe weather conditions with extreme humidity in parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Northeast India. Earlier today, a red alert was also issued for Odisha's Sambalpur and neighboring regions warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026