Monsoon Fury: Intense Rain and Red Alerts Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar due to intense rainfall expected in isolated places, as a low-pressure area looms over the Northwest Bay of Bengal.

This active monsoon phase is predicted to bring isolated extremely heavy rainfall to Konkan and Gujarat from July 4 to 7, and heavy downpours in areas like Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and parts of Odisha and Saurashtra within the next week.

States like Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience scattered rains, while regions of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh will see thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph, according to IMD's forecast.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are also bracing for widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds anticipated. Meanwhile, Northeast and Southern India will experience a mix of isolated and widespread heavy rainfall in the coming days.

IMD highlights severe weather conditions with extreme humidity in parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Northeast India. Earlier today, a red alert was also issued for Odisha's Sambalpur and neighboring regions warning of extremely heavy rainfall.