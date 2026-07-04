Taiwan Condemns China's 'Ethnic Unity Law': A Threat to Sovereignty?

Taiwan denounces China's new 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law' as authoritarian, warning of potential political pressure beyond China's borders. In response, Taiwan establishes an interagency platform to counteract alleged transnational repression, focusing on prevention, protection, and countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:04 IST
Taiwan Condemns China's 'Ethnic Unity Law': A Threat to Sovereignty?
Representative Image (Photo/X@MoNDefense). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan has issued a fierce criticism of China's newly enacted "Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law," describing the measure as a quintessential example of Beijing's authoritarian governance. The legislation, Taiwan warns, may serve as a tool for exerting political pressure beyond China's frontiers, according to The Taipei Times.

Following the law's implementation on July 3, Premier Cho Jung-tai announced Taiwan's initiative to establish a Cabinet-level interagency platform. This initiative aims to streamline responses to alleged instances of transnational repression and bolster measures to safeguard the nation's security and democratic framework.

The Mainland Affairs Council has further argued that Beijing's recent legislation is a strategic move to advance its political ambitions, using legal means for 'unification by law.' They assert that the policy shifts the onus of accepting China's terms for unification onto Taiwan, under the guise of fostering ethnic solidarity.

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