Ibrahimovic Criticizes Portugal's Reliance on Aging Ronaldo for 2026 World Cup Success

In a candid criticism, legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has expressed doubts about Portugal's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, centered around their reliance on 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to Goal.com, Ibrahimovic argued that Ronaldo has experienced a physical decline and is being selected based more on reputation than current performance.

He pointed out that Ronaldo, once celebrated for his mobility and finishing ability, now lacks his former prowess. Instead, younger talents like Ramos remain on the bench, despite making significant impacts when called upon. Ibrahimovic lamented that Ronaldo's enduring presence on the field is driven by nostalgia, trapping the team in his shadow.

Ironically, Ronaldo proved pivotal as Portugal booked their place in the World Cup's Round of 16 by overcoming Croatia 2-1. His penalty equalizer, a milestone as his first in World Cup knockout stages, and a late goal by Ramos secured their victory. They now prepare to face Spain on July 7.