Political Turmoil in West Bengal: TMC vs BJP Battle Intensifies

TMC MP Saugata Roy accused the BJP of trying to seize TMC offices in West Bengal. This follows a rebel faction's takeover of TMC's state office. Meanwhile, TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned, adding to the political drama. Roy vowed to continue the party's political fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:12 IST
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: TMC vs BJP Battle Intensifies
TMC MP Saugata Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Accusations of political maneuvering have arisen in West Bengal as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to seize TMC offices across the state. This allegation comes amid heightened tensions after the rebel faction led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee reportedly took control of the TMC's state office in Kolkata.

Responding to these developments, MP Roy dismissed Banerjee's claims of representing the 'real' TMC, labeling them as inconsequential. Roy commented to ANI, highlighting Banerjee's previous affiliation with the CPM and questioning his consistent commentary on TMC matters.

The dispute also involved a confrontation at the party's office, where Roy alleged that individuals had locked the premises and that police prevented him from removing the lock. Roy further accused the BJP of orchestrating a widespread campaign against TMC grassroots across the region. Amidst this political strife, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya's resignation has added to the drama, signaling potential shifts within the party.

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