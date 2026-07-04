Outcry Over 'Separatist Glorification' in J&K School Book

BJP leaders in Jammu & Kashmir have criticized a school book for allegedly glorifying separatists, accusing the NC government of promoting a divisive agenda. There are demands for the book's ban and accountability from those involved in its distribution. Controversy and political reactions continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:43 IST
Outcry Over 'Separatist Glorification' in J&K School Book
BJP leader Altaf Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of political uproar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the inclusion of content in a government school book that allegedly glorifies separatist figures. The book titled 'Great Personalities and Legends of J&K' has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from BJP leader Altaf Thakur, who accused the Omar Abdullah government of advancing a 'dangerous agenda'.

Thakur questioned the depiction of separatists as 'great personalities', arguing that this portrayal would negatively influence future generations. He emphasized that those who sacrificed their lives for India's unity deserve recognition instead. Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Union Territory, echoed these concerns, demanding the book's ban and accountability for those responsible.

Former DGP SP Vaid also criticized the book, alleging it glorifies separatists like Masarat Alam and Maqbool Bhat while undermining India's sovereignty. The book's content, he argued, advances the agenda of Pakistan's ISI. The controversy continues to fuel political tensions, with calls for immediate action against those behind the book's publication and distribution.

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