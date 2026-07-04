Thousands Protested Against Germanys Farright Afd And Blocked Roads To Its Annual Conference In The Eastern City Of Erfurt On Saturday

Thousands of demonstrators opposed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's annual conference in Erfurt, Germany, rallying against its rising influence. Protesters obstructed roads leading to the venue as police maintained a strong presence.

Despite the protests, the AfD re-elected leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, who have overseen the party's surge in popularity. AfD leaders mocked the demonstrators and criticized mainstream parties, positioning themselves as the saviors of Germany amidst claims of national decline.

The rising support for the AfD, polling at 29%, has prompted alarm among opponents who fear a nationalist shift, especially in eastern Germany. Despite public backlash, the party remains unfazed, focusing on immigration and law and order issues.