Mass Protests Meet Far-Right AfD's Rise in Germany

Thousands opposed Germany's far-right AfD, blocking roads to its conference in Erfurt. While AfD leaders Weidel and Chrupalla celebrated electoral gains, protesters from unions and civil groups voiced concerns over rising nationalism in Germany. Despite public dissent, the party's support remains strong, especially in the former communist east.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Protested Against Germanys Farright Afd And Blocked Roads To Its Annual Conference In The Eastern City Of Erfurt On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:41 IST
Mass Protests Meet Far-Right AfD's Rise in Germany

Thousands of demonstrators opposed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's annual conference in Erfurt, Germany, rallying against its rising influence. Protesters obstructed roads leading to the venue as police maintained a strong presence.

Despite the protests, the AfD re-elected leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, who have overseen the party's surge in popularity. AfD leaders mocked the demonstrators and criticized mainstream parties, positioning themselves as the saviors of Germany amidst claims of national decline.

The rising support for the AfD, polling at 29%, has prompted alarm among opponents who fear a nationalist shift, especially in eastern Germany. Despite public backlash, the party remains unfazed, focusing on immigration and law and order issues.

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