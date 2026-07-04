Rajasthan's Petrochemical Dream: Modi's Vision Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a significant refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Balotra, Rajasthan, fulfilling promises made in 2018. The complex, a joint venture with Hindustan Petroleum, promises significant economic benefits for the state amid past political challenges and global energy crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:48 IST
Rajasthan's Petrochemical Dream: Modi's Vision Unveiled
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development for Rajasthan's industrial landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Balotra on Saturday. The event marked the fruition of commitments made in 2018, as highlighted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who praised Modi for his unwavering dedication to the state.

The project, a collaborative effort with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, stands as a testament to Modi's resolve in delivering on promises. The complex is expected to inject new economic vitality into the region, with an investment of over Rs 80 thousand crore, envisaged as a lifeline for Rajasthan's development.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi underscored the strategic acumen with which India has navigated recent global energy challenges, attributing the country's recovery to its diplomatic prowess and policy foresight. Despite political hurdles faced between 2018 and 2023, Modi emphasized the ruling party's continued commitment to advancing India's industrial infrastructure.

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