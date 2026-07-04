India's Toy Industry Eyes Global Expansion with Quality Boost

The Indian government is set to revolutionize the toy industry with the establishment of state-of-the-art testing facilities across manufacturing clusters. Announced by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the initiative aims to align Indian toy manufacturers with global quality standards, enhancing their ability to penetrate the USD 120-billion global toy market.

Speaking at the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition in New Delhi, Goyal emphasized the integral role the Bureau of Indian Standards and other national laboratories would play in this quality assurance initiative. He urged manufacturers to compile a comprehensive wishlist of necessary testing equipment to ensure quality compliance for both domestic and international markets.

Goyal also highlighted the potential of India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as a gateway for Indian toy brands to reach developed markets. With the upcoming India-UK Free Trade Agreement, duty-free access to European markets presents a substantial opportunity for Indian exporters.

In addition, Goyal stressed the importance of embracing advanced manufacturing technologies like CAD-CAM systems and CNC machining to elevate production efficiency and product precision. He assured industry players of government support under the Export Promotion Mission, encouraging global engagement through trade fairs, international warehousing, and collaboration with global retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The minister also called for increased domestic investment in key manufacturing components like motors and electronics. Recognizing the sector's recent performance, Goyal noted a 239% growth in toy exports over four years, aligning with declining import rates, a testament to the Make in India initiative. He urged manufacturers to aim for tenfold growth by leveraging quality, innovation, and export strategies.