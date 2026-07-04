Unveiling FACE 2 FACE: The Catalyst for Conversations That Matter

FACE 2 FACE, hosted by King K Porwal, is a new platform that engages audiences in deep, meaningful conversations. It breaks conventional interview norms to offer authentic dialogues with leaders from various sectors. Powered by FACE Magazine, it aims to build a lasting knowledge-sharing ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 16:28 IST
Unveiling FACE 2 FACE: The Catalyst for Conversations That Matter
FACE 2 FACE - Conversations That Matter, a New Platform for Meaningful Dialogue and Real-World Insights. Image Credit: ANI

In an era where audiences are increasingly drawn to authenticity, FACE 2 FACE is making waves as a premium long-form conversation platform. Hosted by King K Porwal, this new endeavor seeks to engage meaningfully with entrepreneurs, artists, and innovators, providing a deep dive into the stories shaping contemporary society.

Distinct from traditional interview formats, FACE 2 FACE prioritizes depth over brevity, according to its creators. The platform is built on the belief that meaningful conversations can educate, inspire, and challenge societal norms. Audiences can expect to hear firsthand accounts from individuals defining various industries and cultures.

Supported by FACE Magazine, an established international luxury lifestyle publication, FACE 2 FACE extends its editorial vision of celebrating excellence in fashion, art, and culture. With a diverse lineup of guests, the platform aspires to create a growing archive of dialogues that offer lasting significance well beyond the news cycle.

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