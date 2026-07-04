Heroic Rescue: Jammu Police and SDRF Save Four Children from River Tawi

In a daring rescue operation, Jammu Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved four children stranded in the River Tawi near Peer Kho Temple. The children were trapped after a sudden rise in water levels while bathing, according to a distress call received by the Police Control Room.

Senior police officials, along with local police and SDRF team members, promptly responded to the scene. Their coordinated efforts ensured all children were rescued without injuries, preventing a potential disaster. This incident underscores the critical cooperation between Jammu Police and SDRF in ensuring public safety.

Officials have since warned the public against approaching the riverbanks, especially during periods of elevated water levels. Amid monsoon season, Jammu Police urged residents to report any emergencies swiftly, highlighting the unpredictable nature of water bodies and the associated risks.