Heroic Rescue: Jammu Police and SDRF Save Four Children from River Tawi

Jammu Police, in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force, successfully rescued four children trapped in the River Tawi after unexpected water level rise. Prompt action averted tragedy. Citizens are advised caution near water bodies during monsoon season as landslide hits Ramnagar-Udhampur road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:35 IST
Heroic Rescue: Jammu Police and SDRF Save Four Children from River Tawi
Jammu Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with four rescued children (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue operation, Jammu Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved four children stranded in the River Tawi near Peer Kho Temple. The children were trapped after a sudden rise in water levels while bathing, according to a distress call received by the Police Control Room.

Senior police officials, along with local police and SDRF team members, promptly responded to the scene. Their coordinated efforts ensured all children were rescued without injuries, preventing a potential disaster. This incident underscores the critical cooperation between Jammu Police and SDRF in ensuring public safety.

Officials have since warned the public against approaching the riverbanks, especially during periods of elevated water levels. Amid monsoon season, Jammu Police urged residents to report any emergencies swiftly, highlighting the unpredictable nature of water bodies and the associated risks.

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