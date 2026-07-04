Heroic Rescue: Children Saved from Swollen River Tawi
Jammu Police and SDRF successfully rescued four children stranded in River Tawi due to a sudden water rise. Quick action averted tragedy, with authorities urging public caution near water bodies. Traffic disruptions occurred elsewhere due to a landslide on Ramnagar-Udhampur road following heavy rainfall.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic rescue operation on Saturday, Jammu Police, in tandem with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), saved four children trapped by a sudden swell in the River Tawi near the Peer Kho Temple. Authorities responded swiftly to an emergency call received at the Police Control Room regarding the children who had gone to bathe in the river, only to be stranded by the unexpected rise in water level.
Senior police officers, along with the SDPO City North, the SHO of Pacca Danga Police Station, and the SDRF team conducted a seamless operation, ensuring the safe evacuation of the children without any injuries. The collaborative effort between Jammu Police and SDRF was lauded for preventing what could have been a tragic incident.
Post-rescue, the SDPO City North urged the public to stay clear of River Tawi's banks during fluctuating water levels, particularly cautioning parents to keep children away from potential dangers posed by sudden water surges. Authorities advised citizens to exercise vigilance near water bodies during monsoons and to promptly report emergencies. In parallel developments, heavy rains triggered a significant landslide on the Ramnagar-Udhampur road near Kaugha, causing a traffic halt. Local officials deployed equipment to clear the debris and reinstate road access.
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