Internal Rifts in Congress: Leaders Speak Out on Sidelining Issues

Senior Congress leaders Husain Dalwai and Rashid Alvi voice concerns over the exclusion of veteran members from key meetings, urging party leadership to refocus on uniting against the BJP. They highlight the growing trend of sidelining experienced leaders, which threatens internal cohesion and future electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:46 IST
Internal Rifts in Congress: Leaders Speak Out on Sidelining Issues
Congress leader Husain Dalwai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Concerns over the internal dynamics of the Congress party have come to the fore as senior leader Husain Dalwai expressed support for colleague Rashid Alvi. The issue arose following Alvi's complaints about his exclusion from a minority committee meeting, igniting discussion about the sidelining of veteran figures within the party.

In an interview with ANI, Dalwai addressed the growing pattern of marginalizing senior leaders, including in Maharashtra. He criticized the party's leadership for not ensuring experienced members are involved in critical processes. "This trend is evident everywhere, even in Maharashtra," Dalwai remarked, emphasizing the need for unity in the ongoing battle against the BJP.

Echoing these concerns, Rashid Alvi articulated his distress over being ignored despite his long-standing commitment to the Congress. He lamented the lack of acknowledgment for senior minority figures and urged the party president to address these grievances to prevent weakening the party's internal structure. Alvi insisted that unity is essential for Congress's future electoral ambitions.

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