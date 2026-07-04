Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shatters Cricket Records

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record. His rapid rise includes a notable IPL performance, leading to a call-up for the national team. Sooryavanshi debuted in the T20 International against England, marking a milestone in Indian cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Batting Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Became The Youngest Player To Represent The Country After Receiving His Maiden International Cap Ahead Of Saturdays Twenty International Against England In Manchester | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:40 IST
Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shatters Cricket Records
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

In a remarkable achievement, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket. The young prodigy received his first international cap in Manchester during a T20 International against England, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Sooryavanshi's rapid ascent in cricket circles began with a sensational 35-ball century in the IPL last year. His prowess continued this season as he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, boasting a record-breaking strike rate and the highest number of sixes.

Despite a cautious approach to his international debut, the selectors ultimately named the teenager for India's squad as he turned 15. His debut came against England after India's series defeat to Ireland, making a statement in the ongoing T20 series.

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