Uber Halts Food Delivery Expansion Amid Delivery Hero Takeover Talks

Uber Has Paused The Majority Of Its Planned Food Delivery Expansion In Europe Just Months After It Was Announced As The Ridesharing Company Continues To Pursue A Takeover Of Delivery Hero

Uber has put the brakes on its ambitious plans to expand its food delivery services across Europe, according to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday. The move comes as the ride-sharing giant continues its pursuit of a potential takeover of competitor Delivery Hero.

The initial expansion plan targeted seven European countries, but Uber has now scaled back, deciding against launching in five of these nations, including Austria, Norway, and Greece, according to the report.

This development signifies a strategic shift for Uber as it navigates the complexities of competing in the European food delivery market while exploring corporate growth through acquisitions.