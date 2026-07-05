Pastor's Release Sparks Hope for Faith in China

ChinaAid, a Christian NGO, celebrates the release of Zion Church Pastor Jin Mingri, who was detained in Beihai, China. Detained since last year, Jin arrived in Los Angeles following intervention by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Eight church members remain detained in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinaaid | Updated: 05-07-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 10:43 IST
Pastor's Release Sparks Hope for Faith in China

In a significant development, ChinaAid, a Christian NGO, announced the release of Pastor Jin Mingri. Held since October in Beihai, China, Jin reached Los Angeles this Saturday.

Arrested alongside seventeen other church leaders in November, Jin faced charges of "illegally using information networks." Although now released, eight Zion Church members are still detained, according to Jin’s daughter, Grace.

U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention during his May visit to Beijing has been credited for Jin's release. A family statement expressed hope for improved faith freedoms in China, acknowledging the influence of President Xi Jinping.

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