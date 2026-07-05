Pastor's Release Sparks Hope for Faith in China

In a significant development, ChinaAid, a Christian NGO, announced the release of Pastor Jin Mingri. Held since October in Beihai, China, Jin reached Los Angeles this Saturday.

Arrested alongside seventeen other church leaders in November, Jin faced charges of "illegally using information networks." Although now released, eight Zion Church members are still detained, according to Jin’s daughter, Grace.

U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention during his May visit to Beijing has been credited for Jin's release. A family statement expressed hope for improved faith freedoms in China, acknowledging the influence of President Xi Jinping.