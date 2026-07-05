Taiwan's military has resumed its 'anti-communist' classes for graduates after a 25-year hiatus, according to the defence ministry’s statement on Sunday. This move reacts to escalating threats from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, as a senior official reported heightened Chinese naval operations.

The original 'anti-communist patriotic education' ended in 2002, rebranded as 'patriotic education.' Now, these classes have been revived to address increased military threats and possible infiltration by China, as stated by Taiwan's defence ministry.

In response, officials from several government sectors, including the Mainland Affairs Council and the National Security Council, will conduct lectures aimed at enhancing graduates' understanding of strategic alliances and threats. Taiwan's government continues to reject China's territorial claims as it monitors record numbers of Chinese military maneuvers in the region.