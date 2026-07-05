Taiwan Reinstates Anti-Communist Education Amid Rising China Tensions

After a 25-year pause, Taiwan has restarted 'anti-communist' classes for military graduates, motivated by increasing threats from China. The return of this educational initiative aims to deepen graduates' understanding of national security, as Chinese naval activities in the region intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiwans Military Has Resumed Anticommunist Patriotic Classes For Its Graduates After A Quartercentury Gap | Updated: 05-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 10:56 IST
Taiwan Reinstates Anti-Communist Education Amid Rising China Tensions
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Taiwan's military has resumed its 'anti-communist' classes for graduates after a 25-year hiatus, according to the defence ministry’s statement on Sunday. This move reacts to escalating threats from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, as a senior official reported heightened Chinese naval operations.

The original 'anti-communist patriotic education' ended in 2002, rebranded as 'patriotic education.' Now, these classes have been revived to address increased military threats and possible infiltration by China, as stated by Taiwan's defence ministry.

In response, officials from several government sectors, including the Mainland Affairs Council and the National Security Council, will conduct lectures aimed at enhancing graduates' understanding of strategic alliances and threats. Taiwan's government continues to reject China's territorial claims as it monitors record numbers of Chinese military maneuvers in the region.

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